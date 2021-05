Soucy (undisclosed) is progressing in his recovery, but he won't be available for Friday's Game 7 versus Vegas, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Soucy will need the Wild to advance to the second round in order to have a shot at returning this season. The 26-year-old blueliner went scoreless while picking up four hits and two blocked shots through the first four games of Minnesota's first-round matchup with the Golden Knights before going down with an undisclosed injury.