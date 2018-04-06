The Wild reassigned Soucy to AHL Iowa on Friday.

Gustav Olofsson (concussion) appears to be on the brink of returning to game action, so the Wild are no longer in need of Soucy's services as a depth defender. The 2013 fifth-round pick will likely spend the rest of the 2017-18 campaign with Minnesota's AHL affiliate.

