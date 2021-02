Soucy (not injury related) was activated from non-roster injured reserve ahead of Monday's game versus the Sharks, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Soucy is back in action after a three-game layoff, and he's expected to line up on the third pairing with Ian Cole. The 26-year-old blueliner has contributed two assists, 14 PIM and 13 hits over 11 games this year.