Wild's Carson Soucy: Set for extended absence
Soucy is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks with an upper-body injury.
The 25-year-old suffered the injury in Friday's game against Edmonton, and is looking at an absence that may put much of his season in jeopardy. This is tough news for Soucy, who was having a career-best campaign with 14 goals, 69 hits and a team-leading plus-16 rating through 55 games. In his stead, look for Brad Hunt or recent call up Louis Belpedio to ascend into the lineup on the third defensive pair.
