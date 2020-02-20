Soucy notched an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Soucy set up Alex Galchenyuk for the game-tying tally at 15:15 of the third period. The 25-year-old blueliner snapped a five-game point drought with his helper. He's up to 13 points, 65 hits, 60 shots on goal and a plus-16 rating in 54 appearances.