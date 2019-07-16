Soucy penned a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on Tuesday.

Soucy notched five goals and 15 helpers in 66 games for AHL Iowa last year, both career bests. The 24-year-old will face an uphill battle in training camp to secure a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night against the Predators on Oct. 3, but it's certainly not off the table.

