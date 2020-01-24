Wild's Carson Soucy: Strong two-way play
Soucy is leading his team with a plus-16 rating heading into the All-Star break.
Soucy has enjoyed his best NHL season of his career, posting six goals and 11 points through 47 games. The 25-year-old has solidified a spot in the lineup on an every-game basis, skating in an average of 15:41 per game this season. Soucy offers solid fantasy production on both ends of the ice, along with his outstanding plus/minus, he's racked up 54 hits and 37 blocks this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.