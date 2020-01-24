Soucy is leading his team with a plus-16 rating heading into the All-Star break.

Soucy has enjoyed his best NHL season of his career, posting six goals and 11 points through 47 games. The 25-year-old has solidified a spot in the lineup on an every-game basis, skating in an average of 15:41 per game this season. Soucy offers solid fantasy production on both ends of the ice, along with his outstanding plus/minus, he's racked up 54 hits and 37 blocks this campaign.