Soucy provided an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Soucy has racked up three helpers in his last four games. The 26-year-old defenseman is enjoying a career year with 16 points, a plus-23 rating, 36 shots on net and 49 PIM through 40 contests. He's added 49 hits and 41 blocked shots as a reliable third-pairing blueliner.