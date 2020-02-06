Wild's Carson Soucy: Won't play Thursday
Soucy (illness) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Vancouver, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
With Soucy under the weather, Greg Pateryn will likely draw into the lineup against the Canucks. The Wild will be right back at it Friday against Dallas, so it wouldn't be surprising if Soucy is forced to miss back-to-back contests due to his illness.
