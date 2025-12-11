Klippenstein scored two goals and added an assist in WHL Brandon's 7-3 win over Lethbridge on Wednesday.

Prior to Wednesday, Klippenstein had put up just one assist over his last six outings. The Wild prospect's slumps have been noticeable this season, but he's still tracking toward shattering his point total (28) from the 2024-25 regular season. He's at six goals, 14 helpers, 54 PIM, 56 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 25 appearances in his third full year with the Wheat Kings.