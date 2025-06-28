Klippenstein was the 123rd overall pick by Minnesota in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

From a pure offensive standpoint, nothing in Klippenstein's background screams "future NHL'er." Over the past two seasons with WHL Brandon, Klippenstein has just 24 goals and 49 points in 124 games. Yet you have to dig deeper than the box score to recognize Klippenstein's nightly contributions. A big-bodied (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) center, he is the type of max-effort guy all coaches love. Klippenstein plays every shift like it's his last and those guys are difficult to find. The upside here is severely limited, but Klippenstein could eventually develop into a useful player for Minnesota as long as expectations are kept in check.