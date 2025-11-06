Klippenstein scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Brandon's 9-4 win over Swift Current on Wednesday.

Klippenstein entered Wednesday on a four-game point drought following his three-assist effort Oct. 25 versus Lethbridge. The Wild prospect has three goals and six assists across 13 games this season, which isn't all that impressive, but it's a better pace than his 28-point effort in 58 regular-season games last year. His best-case scenario is to develop into a bottom-six defensive ace who can win puck battles all over the ice.