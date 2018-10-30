Wild's Charlie Coyle: Bags helper Monday
Coyle earned an assist versus the Canucks on Monday.
After a slow start to the season in which Coyle tallied just two points in seven outings, the winger has put up one goal and three helpers in his last four contests. The biggest concern for the Massachusetts native's game right now is his lack of power-play production. Despite averaging 2:27 with the man advantage, the 26-year-old has just one power-play goal to show for it.
More News
-
Wild's Charlie Coyle: Doubles point total with two Saturday•
-
Wild's Charlie Coyle: Picks up apple in shootout loss•
-
Wild's Charlie Coyle: Lackluster showing in season opener•
-
Wild's Charlie Coyle: Hat trick in preseason win•
-
Wild's Charlie Coyle: In the lineup Monday•
-
Wild's Charlie Coyle: Surgery needed for wrist injuries•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.