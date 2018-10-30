Coyle earned an assist versus the Canucks on Monday.

After a slow start to the season in which Coyle tallied just two points in seven outings, the winger has put up one goal and three helpers in his last four contests. The biggest concern for the Massachusetts native's game right now is his lack of power-play production. Despite averaging 2:27 with the man advantage, the 26-year-old has just one power-play goal to show for it.