Coyle opened the scoring for the Wild in their 4-3 home loss to the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Coyle's goal was nothing fancy -- we're talking about a simple tip-in off a lateral dish from captain Mikko Koivu -- but the tally did move the brawny forward back to a half-point-per-game pace for the season. Still, even though Coyle has four goals and eight assists through 24 games, he's only collected one point (a goal) on the man advantage, which is particularly disappointing given that he's averaging a career-high 2:33 of ice time in that special teams situation.