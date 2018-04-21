Coyle failed to record a point and skated to a minus-3 rating in the conference quarterfinals loss to the Jets.

Some hockey pundits had Coyle pegged as an X-factor coming into the series; he's not a household fantasy name but with the winger providing 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) and a plus-8 rating through 66 games in the regular season, fantasy owners and Wild fans alike probably expected much more from Coyle in the first-round series. Minnesota will clean out its lockers after a third consecutive year of being eliminated in the conference quarterfinals, though Coyle's under contract with the club for two more seasons.