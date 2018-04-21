Wild's Charlie Coyle: Disappoints in playoffs
Coyle failed to record a point and skated to a minus-3 rating in the conference quarterfinals loss to the Jets.
Some hockey pundits had Coyle pegged as an X-factor coming into the series; he's not a household fantasy name but with the winger providing 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) and a plus-8 rating through 66 games in the regular season, fantasy owners and Wild fans alike probably expected much more from Coyle in the first-round series. Minnesota will clean out its lockers after a third consecutive year of being eliminated in the conference quarterfinals, though Coyle's under contract with the club for two more seasons.
More News
-
Wild's Charlie Coyle: Records ninth goal•
-
Wild's Charlie Coyle: Picks up helper in commanding win•
-
Wild's Charlie Coyle: Posts pair of goals•
-
Wild's Charlie Coyle: Multi-point effort against Sabres•
-
Wild's Charlie Coyle: Dishes out two assists•
-
Wild's Charlie Coyle: First multi-point effort this season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...