Coyle failed to record a point and skated to a minus-3 rating in the conference quarterfinals loss to the Jets.

Some hockey pundits had Coyle pegged as an X-factor coming into the series; he's not a household fantasy name but with the winger providing 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) and a plus-8 rating through 66 games in the regular season, fantasy owners and Wild fans alike probably expected much more from Coyle in the first-round series. Minnesota will clean out its lockers after a third consecutive year of being eliminated in the conference quarterfinals, though Coyle's under contract with the club for two more seasons.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories