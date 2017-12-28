Coyle dished out a pair of assists in Wednesday's win over the Stars.

After a four-game pointless drought during the middle of December, Coyle has gotten back on track with five assists in his last five games. The second-line winger has scored just twice this season, but his 14 points through 21 contests make him valuable in deeper formats. He missed significant time with a fractured fibula, but we were expecting more from a guy who put up consecutive seasons in the 20-goal range. Coyle has barely shot the puck this season, but that's starting to change, so look for him to start padding the goal column soon.