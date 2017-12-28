Coyle dished out a pair of assists in Wednesday's win over the Stars.

After a four-game pointless drought during the middle of December, Coyle has gotten back on track with five assists in his last five games. The second-line winger has scored just twice this season, but his 14 points through 21 contests make him valuable in deeper formats. He missed significant time with a fractured fibula, but we were expecting more from a guy who put up consecutive seasons in the 20-goal range. Coyle has barely shot the puck this season, but that's starting to change, so look for him to start padding the goal column soon.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories