Coyle scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Lightning.

Coyle has had a slow start to the season and these points double his point total so far. Four points in eight games just isn't enough to make him fantasy relevant. Coyle did tease fantasy owners with 56 points in 2016-17. The talent is there, but the production hasn't been. But maybe this will light a fire under him.