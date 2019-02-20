Wild's Charlie Coyle: Enduring brutal month
Coyle has just two points while averaging 17:41 of ice time in his past 10 games.
While his team struggles to find the win column, the first-line winger has gone cold in the month of February. It's not for a lack of opportunity, as Coyle has averaged 1:21 of power-play ice time. The Massachusetts native has averaged just under two shots on goal per game, so that could explain some of his recent struggles.
