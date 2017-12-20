Wild's Charlie Coyle: First multi-point effort this season
Coyle contributed an even-strength assist, a power-play assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's wild 6-4 win at Ottawa.
A fractured fibula has limited Coyle to only 18 appearances, but it's still surprising that this was his first multi-point effort of the season. The 25-year-old forward finished with 18 goals and 56 points last year, so expect him to pick up the pace before long.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...