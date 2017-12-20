Coyle contributed an even-strength assist, a power-play assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's wild 6-4 win at Ottawa.

A fractured fibula has limited Coyle to only 18 appearances, but it's still surprising that this was his first multi-point effort of the season. The 25-year-old forward finished with 18 goals and 56 points last year, so expect him to pick up the pace before long.