Coyle recorded an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-1 road win over the Blues.

The brawny forward slid the puck over to defenseman Nick Seeler, who rifled a shot from the left point for his first career goal. Coyle has a pair of goals and five helpers through 13 games this season -- which is a nice complement to his plus-4 rating -- but only once has he produced offense in consecutive games. Coyle does have a safe floor in fantasy games, though he remains a questionable tournament play in DFS since he rarely goes off for two points or more in a given contest.