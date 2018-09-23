Wild's Charlie Coyle: Hat trick in preseason win
Coyle scored three goals in Saturday's 7-0 preseason win over the Avalanche.
The 26-year-old is coming off a somewhat disappointing, injury-plagued campaign, but Coyle looked more like the sniper who potted 21 goals through 82 games in 2015-16 in this one while skating on a line with Joel Eriksson Ek. If he can stay healthy, Coyle should get the quality linemates necessary to return to the 20-goal plateau as part of a deep Wild roster, regardless of which unit he skates on.
