Coyle (wrist) is healthy and will play in Monday's preseason game against Winnipeg.

Coyle, 26, had offseason surgery on both wrists but was always expected to be healthy in time for training camp. His participation in Monday's game isn't all that surprising. Coyle put up 37 points in 2017-18, appearing in 66 games and remains one of Minnesota's most consistent point producers. Heading into last year, the native of Weymouth, Massachusetts had played every game the previous three seasons, so durability has never been an issue for Coyle.