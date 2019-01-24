Coyle scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

The 26-year-old now has four points (two goals, two helpers) over the course of a three-game scoring streak. Coyle was scoreless in the seven games before that, however, and he'll be a risky player to roster after the All-Star break with his fantasy value so dependent on his current top-line assignment.

