Coyle did not have a shot on goal and had just one hit in 14:44 of ice time in Thursday's loss at Colorado. Coyle was on the ice for just two shot attempts while Colorado had 16 shot attempts while he was on the ice, TheAthletic.com reports.

Coyle is coming off a somewhat disappointing, injury-plagued campaign, so this wasn't a promising start to the season. It didn't help that the third line, which also included Jordan Greenway and Joel Eriksson Ek, struggled