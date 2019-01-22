Coyle produced a game-winning goal Monday, with the Wild sneaking past the Golden Knights, 4-2.

Coyle's garnered a point in back-to-back games, and he's clearly benefiting from his latest top-line assignment with Jordan Greenway and Eric Staal. It seems like no one ever talks about Coyle, yet he has as many points (24) as teammate Jason Zucker and one more than Capitals forward T.J Oshie, for example.