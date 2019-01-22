Wild's Charlie Coyle: Making most of top-line time
Coyle produced a game-winning goal Monday, with the Wild sneaking past the Golden Knights, 4-2.
Coyle's garnered a point in back-to-back games, and he's clearly benefiting from his latest top-line assignment with Jordan Greenway and Eric Staal. It seems like no one ever talks about Coyle, yet he has as many points (24) as teammate Jason Zucker and one more than Capitals forward T.J Oshie, for example.
More News
-
Wild's Charlie Coyle: Tacks on two points in win•
-
Wild's Charlie Coyle: Manages two special teams points•
-
Wild's Charlie Coyle: Brushes twine in tough loss•
-
Wild's Charlie Coyle: Garners assist in road win•
-
Wild's Charlie Coyle: Bags helper Monday•
-
Wild's Charlie Coyle: Doubles point total with two Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...