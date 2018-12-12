Wild's Charlie Coyle: Manages two special teams points
Coyle lit the lamp shorthanded to complement a power-play assist in Tuesday's 7-1 home rout over the Canadiens.
Coyle was among six Minnesota skaters to have recorded a multi-point effort in the thrashing over the Habs. He's now produced five goals, nine assists and a tidy-plus-6 rating on the season. There are far more exciting fantasy options out there, and it took Coyle 30 games to secure his first power-play point, but it's worth noting that he's currently situated on the second line with proven producers in Zach Parise and Nino Niederreiter.
