Coyle (leg) may be nearing a return. Coach Bruce Boudreau said, "He's coming along. He's going to play this week at some point - dont know if it's tonight...this weekend, we'll see."

The Wild have games on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. If Boudreau is to be believed, Coyle will be playing in at least one of those games. Coyle has only played in three games this season, so it may take him a little while to get back into the swing of things once he finally takes the ice.