Wild's Charlie Coyle: May return soon
Coyle (leg) may be nearing a return. Coach Bruce Boudreau said, "He's coming along. He's going to play this week at some point - dont know if it's tonight...this weekend, we'll see."
The Wild have games on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. If Boudreau is to be believed, Coyle will be playing in at least one of those games. Coyle has only played in three games this season, so it may take him a little while to get back into the swing of things once he finally takes the ice.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...