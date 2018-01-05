Wild's Charlie Coyle: Multi-point effort against Sabres
Coyle scored his fourth goal of the season and added an assist in Thursday's win over the Sabres.
Coyle has scored in back-to-back games and is up to 17 points (four goals) in 25 games on the season. The 25-year-old is having a hard time finding twine after netting 18 goals in 2016-17, but he's still producing offense at a solid rate. Coyle has been shooting more, though, so he could be worth taking a chance on right now.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...