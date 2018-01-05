Coyle scored his fourth goal of the season and added an assist in Thursday's win over the Sabres.

Coyle has scored in back-to-back games and is up to 17 points (four goals) in 25 games on the season. The 25-year-old is having a hard time finding twine after netting 18 goals in 2016-17, but he's still producing offense at a solid rate. Coyle has been shooting more, though, so he could be worth taking a chance on right now.