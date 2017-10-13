Wild's Charlie Coyle: Out Saturday
Coyle (undisclosed) won't be available Saturday against Columbus, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.
Coyle suffered his injury when he took a shot off the back of his right leg during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks. The Wild are extremely banged up at forward right now, as Marcus Foligno, Nino Niederreiter, Zach Parise, Mikael Granlund and Mason Shaw are all currently dealing with ailments of their own, so the team will likely be shorthanded up front against the Blue Jackets. Minnesota should release a more definite timetable for Coyle's recovery in the coming days.
