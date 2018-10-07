Coyle recorded an assist Saturday in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Coyle was the lone distributor on defenseman Mathew Dumba's impressive point shot that weaved through traffic and beat Marc-Andre Fleury. This is an important season for Coyle, as the brawny winger needs to prove that there's no lasting effects of a broken leg and injuries to both wrists from last year. Coyle is currently on a checking line, but he should continue to get ample offensive opportunities as long as he continues sharing the ice with potent playmakers like Dumba.