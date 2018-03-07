Wild's Charlie Coyle: Picks up helper in commanding win
Coyle managed an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 home win over the Hurricanes.
Look no further than Coyle if you're searching for an underrated fantasy winger. Despite barely averaging 16 minutes of ice time since the beginning of Februray, the American has posted a decent eight points (three goals, five assists) through 17 games.
