Play

Coyle managed an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 home win over the Hurricanes.

Look no further than Coyle if you're searching for an underrated fantasy winger. Despite barely averaging 16 minutes of ice time since the beginning of Februray, the American has posted a decent eight points (three goals, five assists) through 17 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories