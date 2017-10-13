Coyle suffered a broken fibula in Thursday's meeting with Chicago and is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks.

The Wild have already placed Coyle on long-term IR in order to free up a spot on the 23-man roster -- in addition to added cap relief. Prior to getting hurt, the winger registered his second point of the 2017-18 campaign, but will now have to wait a while for his third. Given the plethora of injuries in Minnesota, the team will likely need to call-up a player (or two) from AHL Iowa to help replace Coyle.