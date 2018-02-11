Coyle scored twice in a 3-0 victory over the Blackhawks on Saturday.

The 25-year-old missed time back in October and really hasn't been able to get going this season. After posting a career-high 56 points in 2016-17, he has just eight goals and 23 points in 39 games this season. However, Coyle does have four goals in the last six games, so perhaps he's trending towards a strong finish.