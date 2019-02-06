Coyle scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sabres.

He also chipped in four shots, two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in a very productive night. Coyle now has three goals and six points in his last six games, and the 26-year-old winger is on pace for the third 40-point campaign of his career.

