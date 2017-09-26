Wild's Charlie Coyle: Records three hits
Coyle was held off of the scoresheet in Sunday's 5-1 preseason loss to Colorado.
Although Coyle didn't register any points Sunday, he still logged three hits and had one shot on goal. After recording a career high 56 points in the 2016-17 season, Coyle is one of the more promising young forwards in Minnesota. If the 25-year-old can eliminate the cold streaks that plagued him in the 2016-17 season, he has a great chance of eclipsing the 60-point mark for the first time in his career.
