Coyle was held off of the scoresheet in Sunday's 5-1 preseason loss to Colorado.

Although Coyle didn't register any points Sunday, he still logged three hits and had one shot on goal. After recording a career high 56 points in the 2016-17 season, Coyle is one of the more promising young forwards in Minnesota. If the 25-year-old can eliminate the cold streaks that plagued him in the 2016-17 season, he has a great chance of eclipsing the 60-point mark for the first time in his career.