Coyle scored his first goal of the season and had three shots on goal in 17:29 of ice time in Saturday's loss to St. Louis.

Coyle has a goal and an assist in four games since returning from a broken leg. He's also getting significant time on the power play as well (1:48 per game over those four games).

