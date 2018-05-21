Coyle underwent surgery Friday to heal tendons on each wrist, but is expected to be fully recovered by the beginning of the 2018-19 season, Michael Russo of The Atlantic reports.

The news certainly explains the lack of points put up by Coyle to close the season, as he failed to find the scoresheet in the postseason and had just three assists his last 10 regular season games. The injury caused Coyle discomfort when he was stick handling and shooting the puck, and he's been reportedly banged up since January. There's no clear time table for when the 26-year-old will return to offseason workouts, but the typical recovery time is around two-to-four weeks, so if he doesn't experience any setbacks he should be healed up around July.