Wild's Charlie Coyle: Tacks on two points in win
Coyle produced a goal and an assist Thursday in a 4-3 road win over the Maple Leafs.
Coyle opened the scoring for the Wild and helped the team rally back from a 2-0 deficit, and then he was the lone distributor on Zach Parise's tally in the third. That gives the American winger 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) through 39 games of the 2018-19 campaign. He's not an exciting fantasy option, but there have been worse ideas than streaming Coyle as a No. 4 fantasy forward in daily leagues.
