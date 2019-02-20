Wild's Charlie Coyle: Trade likely
The Wild appear to be on the verge of trading Coyle, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
The trade partner has yet to be determined, but Coyle reportedly won't travel with the Wild to New York for Thursday's game against the Rangers as the clear sign that he's going to end up with another team shortly. We'll circle back once we get an official report on where he lands.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...