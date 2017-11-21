Wild's Charlie Coyle: Will play Monday
Coyle (leg) participated in warmups while skating on the fourth line and will return Monday against New Jersey, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.
The 25-year-old has been held out since Oct. 12 with his ailment, and it appears head coach Bruce Boudreau will ease Coyle back into the lineup since he's only played three games this season. The return comes about a week before the original 6-to-8 week timetable that was given when he got injured, and with his presence Chris Stewart will be a healthy scratch. Coyle set a career high in 2016-17 with 62 points in 82 games, but don't expect the points to start rolling in until he resumes his usual top-six duties.
