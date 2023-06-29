Stramel was selected 21st overall by the Wild in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Big Rig is a muscular power forward who forces his way into plays based on his thick, athletic frame. He upped his game in a bottom-six role for USA at the U20 World Junior Championship and was a net-front presence on the top PP at the U18 Worlds. But Stramel's skills are limited, and his ability to read plays is sometimes a step behind. He'll be a blast to watch on the ice and a straight ahead forechecker and battering ram, but Stramel isn't going to deliver offense for the Wild or your fantasy squad.