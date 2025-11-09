Stramel scored twice and added two assists in Michigan State University's 5-0 win over Penn State on Saturday.

Stramel had his best game of the season in a big matchup versus another highly ranked team. The 21-year-old is up to five goals and five assists through eight outings for the Spartans this season. The senior forward had 27 points in 37 contests for Michigan State last year after transferring from the University of Wisconsin, and he could grow his offense even more in 2025-26. In the long run, Stramel is better suited to being a bottom-six forward who uses his physicality to be an effective forechecker.