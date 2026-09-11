Stramel hopes to make a case for a roster spot with Minnesota during camp, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Stramel was the 21st overall pick by the Wild in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, and he's spent the past two years playing for Michigan State University following a pair of seasons at the University of Wisconsin. Across 37 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, Stramel recorded 19 goals, 25 assists and 32 PIM. He enters Minnesota's prospect camp as one of the team's most intriguing players, and making a strong impression could put him in the mix for an Opening Night roster spot.