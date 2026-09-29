Stramel was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Tuesday.

Stramel made a solid push for a roster spot with the Wild, but ultimately fell just short with the announcement of his move to AHL Iowa. The 21-year-old center had a strong 2025-26 campaign as Michigan State University's alternate captain, where he compiled 19 goals and 44 points across 37 appearances. While he won't be begin the season in the majors, his inclusion on Minnesota's roster until NHL Opening Night indicates that he might be right around the corner from making his NHL debut. He's a safe stash in most dynasty fantasy leagues.