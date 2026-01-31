Stramel had a hat trick and an assist in Michigan State University's 5-4 overtime win over Penn State on Saturday.

Stramel was the biggest star of the outdoor game, as he completed his hat trick in overtime. The Wild prospect is up to 16 goals and 19 assists through 26 appearances this season, and he's also posted a plus-26 rating. This is his final year of NCAA eligibility, so it's been a great time for him to have a breakout.