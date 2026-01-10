Stramel scored twice and added an assist in Michigan State University's 6-2 win over Ohio State University on Friday.

Stramel is now at 10 goals and 13 helpers over 18 appearances this season for the Spartans. The Wild prospect is four points shy of matching his junior-year total, which is his best collegiate season so far. Given his continued progress on offense this year, it seems likely the 21-year-old will put pen to paper on an entry-level deal after MSU's season ends.