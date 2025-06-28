Minnesota obtained Priskie and a 2025 fourth-round selection from Washington on Saturday in exchange for Declan Chisholm and a 2025 sixth-round pick.

Priskie is an AHL journeyman and has only four career NHL outings with Florida in 2021-22 on his resume. He collected 12 goals and 35 points in 61 regular-season appearances for AHL Hershey in 2024-25. He will provide veteran leadership and depth scoring for the Wild's top minor-league affiliate, but he may not get to see any NHL action.