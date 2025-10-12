Wutzke recorded a 19-save shutout in WHL Red Deer's 5-0 win over Lethbridge.

Wutzke earned his third junior shutout with this effort. He's gone 2-2-0 with a 2.91 GAA and an .879 save percentage to begin the year. He struggled with a 3.38 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 50 appearances in 2024-25, but the Wild still signed him to an entry-level deal in September during training camp, just over a year after selecting him with a fifth-round pick in 2024.