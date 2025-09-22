Wutzke agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Monday.

Wutzke didn't exactly impress last season, going 17-25-5 with an .895 save percentage in 50 regular-season outings with WHL Red Deer. The 19-year-old backstop shouldn't be expected in the NHL any time soon and will likely spend some time in the minors in the future before making the jump to the main stage. For now, Wutzke will play for Red Deer again in 2025-26 and attempt to improve upon his numbers from last year.