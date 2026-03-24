This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wild's Chase Wutzke: Sent to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Wutzke was assigned to AHL Iowa on Tuesday.
Wutzke posted a 13-19-4 record with a 3.47 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 38 appearances for WHL Moose Jaw during the 2025-26 regular season. Minnesota selected the 19-year-old netminder with the 142nd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.